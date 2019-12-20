Head of Development and Partnerships, Climate Analytics – Berlin

Application deadline: 12th January 2020

Starting date: as soon as possible

Location: Berlin, Germany

Terms: Currently we can offer a fixed term contract for 2 years as maternity cover with the perspective of extension based on performance and funding.

We are currently looking for a Head of Development and Partnerships to join our multidisciplinary team as maternity cover.

If you are passionate about climate change and bring a strong professional experience in project acquisition, relationship building and winning 5-7 figure grants come and join our team!

Overview of role and responsibilities

Contribution to consolidate the financial sustainability of the organisation through successful project acquisition and strategic partnerships

Develop and expand longer term, sustainable partnerships with philanthropies

Collaboration with the Team Leaders in the development and implementation of an effective fundraising strategy for Climate Analytics as a whole

Serve as point person on donor relations and proposal development

Lead a small and dedicated team: a Development Manager and interns/student Assistants

Work closely with the Management Team in fundraising strategy and partnership development

Key tasks & duties

Development and maintenance of existing relationships with funders and partners as well as contribution to diversify the organisation’s funding stream

Build, develop and maintain relationships with funding partners, in particular with philanthropies in Europe and the USA

Provision of advice to Heads of Teams on the strategic aspects of identified funding sources and consortium building

Support to all climate teams (Climate Policy, Climate Science, Climate Diplomacy and Implementation Strategies) and offices in proposal development from the identification of funding sources, the drafting (narrative and budget), submission and contracting

Work with the Finance Team to ensure on-going compliance with donor requirements

Establish and maintain robust procedures to ensure the organization meets donor commitments

Identify and internally champion successful projects and key learning points from our portfolio of projects

Ensure fluid communication flows with all offices and all team to share opportunities, successes and learning

Organisation of meetings with partners and funders to foster project acquisition and increase visibility of the organisation

Attend donor meetings along with the seniors and other staff. Initiate follow-up as appropriate

Represent the organisation at public events

Your profile

Proven experience in a function with direct responsibility and accountability for project acquisition (minimum 5 years, preferably 10 years)

University degree in a relevant field

Existing network with international, European partners and funders an advantage

Experience in the climate change or environment / research/ development cooperation sector required

Structured approach, excellent at coordination also with colleagues who are not based in Berlin

Excellent communicator and listener

Able to work under pressure and with parallel deadlines

German and English a must, French an advantage

Conditions

Please indicate in your cover letter your earliest start date and your salary expectations.

Please apply with your CV, cover letter and a list of three references in PDF format by 12 January 2020 exclusively using the application form. Applications by email or by post can unfortunately not be processed.

For further information send your questions via email to recruiting@climateanalytics.org.

Please apply here