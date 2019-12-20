US EPA finalises 2020 Renewable Fuel Standard quotas with few changes

Published 15:03 on December 20, 2019 / Last updated at 18:02 on December 20, 2019 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The US EPA finalised its biofuel quotas under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) on Thursday, with the rule containing small tweaks from the draft released earlier this year.