Year-end rush lifts delivery to Australia’s ERF

Published 03:31 on December 20, 2019 / Last updated at 03:31 on December 20, 2019 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Offset delivery to Australia’s Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) over the past fortnight nearly doubled compared to the previous period as project-owners transferred over 710,000 credits with the end of the year looming.