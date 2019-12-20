World Bank loan to bolster China’s fledgling forest carbon market

The World Bank has agreed to fund almost a quarter of a Chinese government forest ecosystem programme in the upper Yangtze region set to store some 23.5 MtCO2e over the next three decades and supply carbon credits to the national emissions trading scheme.
