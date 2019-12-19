NA Markets: WCI permits hit 4-mth high after option expiry, RGGI inches up on spreads

Published 21:16 on December 19, 2019 / Last updated at 00:55 on December 20, 2019 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose sharply after the options expiry this week to hit a four-month high, while RGGI Allowances (RGA) inched up as traders positioned themselves for the new year.