Offset usage in Cali. CO2 market hits 2.2% in 2018 as total emissions rise to 320.9 Mt

Published 20:23 on December 18, 2019 / Last updated at 21:49 on December 18, 2019 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California compliance entities used fewer carbon offsets at the November interim compliance deadline for 2018 emissions compared to previous years, while total power sector CO2 output rose with indirect emissions, according to regulator ARB data released Wednesday.