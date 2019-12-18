Climate Change Policy Manager, British High Commission – Nairobi, Kenya

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Political
To coordinate British government work in Kenya to combat Climate Change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020.
Roles and responsibilities:
- To coordinate implementation of the British High Commission’s COP26 strategy for Kenya, working closely with economic, political, prosperity and communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery of COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation, and resilience & adaptation objectives in Kenya, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and low carbon growth, nature-based solutions and green finance.
- To facilitate BHC Nairobi coordination with Whitehall colleagues, advising on local sensitivities and Kenyan priorities; lead on Climate-related briefing for ministers and senior officials.
- To liaise with officials in the Kenyan government (notably Ministry of Environment, Treasury, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, Ministry of Foreign Affairs) on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Head of Mission) and Kenyan government officials / Ministers.
- To plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in sub-national authorities (counties), representatives of businesses, and civil society / NGO activists
- To manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events in Kenya. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting events as required.
- To hold a corporate responsibility objective (Crisis Management, Learning & Development, People Committee for example)
Resources managed (staff and expenditure):
- There is no direct line management responsibility envisioned, but the officer will be responsible for managing relationships across teams at Post and in the UK around the Climate agenda. The job holder will be responsible for careful budgeting and spend of a small climate-focussed budget.
Essential on arrival:
- Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.
- A minimum of 2+ years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change.
- Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.
Desirable:
- Knowledge of financial / budget management principles or previous financial management experience.
- Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.
- Master’s Degree in a relevant field.
23 December 2019
C4 (L)
Fixed Term
36
24 months
Africa
Kenya
Nairobi
British High Commission
1
KES 372,528.88
3 February 2020
31 January 2022
Learning and development opportunities (and any specific training courses to be completed):
- Compulsory online training courses include Diversity and Inclusion.
- Courses offered on UK government climate change and energy policy.
- The British Embassy has an active L&D Committee and offers a wide range of in-house training and funding for external training on policy and programme work
Leave:
Members of staff are entitled to paid annual leave, which is earned, from the day they commence employment. Entitlements are as follows:
Grades C4(L) 30 days
In addition to annual leave, the BHC normally observes no fewer than 9 and no more than 14 Kenyan and British public and religious holidays in a year. These vary from year to year and are at the discretion of the High Commissioner. A list of holidays is published each year.
Working Patterns:
Monday to Thursday: 07:15 am – 04:00 pm
Friday: 07:45 am – 01:00 pm
Full-time hours required. However, flexible working arrangements welcome and you should take the opportunity to discuss this with the recruiting manager during the recruitment process.
- Please complete the application form in full as the information provided is used during screening.
- Please check your application carefully before you submit, as no changes can be made once submitted.
- The British High Commission will never request any payment or fees to apply for a position.
- Employees recruited locally by the British High Commission in Nairobi are subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local employment law in Kenya.
- It is essential that the applicants already have the right to live and work in Kenya without the need to apply for a work permit
- Employees who are not eligible to pay local income tax: e.g. certain third-country nationals and spouses/partners of UK diplomats will have their salaries abated by an equivalent amount.
- Information about the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Competency Framework can be found on this link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/civil-service-competency-framework Please note: Job grade AA=A1, AO=A2, EO=B3, HEO=C4, SEO=C5
- Reference checking and security clearances will be conducted on successful candidates.
- Please log into your profile on the application system on a regular basis to review the status of your application.