Climate Change Policy Manager, British High Commission – Nairobi, Kenya

Learning and development opportunities (and any specific training courses to be completed):

Compulsory online training courses include Diversity and Inclusion.

Courses offered on UK government climate change and energy policy.

The British Embassy has an active L&D Committee and offers a wide range of in-house training and funding for external training on policy and programme work

Leave:

Members of staff are entitled to paid annual leave, which is earned, from the day they commence employment. Entitlements are as follows:

Grades C4(L) 30 days

In addition to annual leave, the BHC normally observes no fewer than 9 and no more than 14 Kenyan and British public and religious holidays in a year. These vary from year to year and are at the discretion of the High Commissioner. A list of holidays is published each year.

Working Patterns:

Monday to Thursday: 07:15 am – 04:00 pm

Friday: 07:45 am – 01:00 pm

Full-time hours required. However, flexible working arrangements welcome and you should take the opportunity to discuss this with the recruiting manager during the recruitment process.