Climate Change Policy Manager, British High Commission – Abuja, Nigeria

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)

Job Subcategory: Economic and Prosperity

Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities) Main purpose of job: To coordinate British High Commission work to combat Climate Change, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020. Roles and responsibilities To coordinate implementation of the Embassy’s COP26 strategy for Nigeria, working closely with economic, political, prosperity and communications colleagues. This will include ensuring that delivery of COP26 objectives supports long-term decarbonisation, resilience & adaptation objectives in Nigeria, including clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance.

To coordinate with colleagues in the UK and within the Mission on engagement with Nigeria, advising on local sensitivities and Nigerian priorities; including briefing for ministers and senior officials.

To liaise with officials in the Nigerian government on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26. This will include advising and supporting engagement between senior officials (including the Head of Mission) and Ministers.

To plan and implement engagement with non-Government actors. This will include building relationships with working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, states), representatives of businesses, and civil society activists. The job will be Abuja based but will involve regular travel within Nigeria, particularly Lagos, and potentially some regional travel.

To manage Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events in Nigeria. This could include planning and advising on visit agendas, coordinating with media colleagues, and supporting events as required.

To look for opportunities for impactful programme engagement, liaising with the Department for International Development (DFID) and the UK Department for Business Innovation and Skills (BEIS) as required .

The job holder will be encouraged to hold a corporate responsibility objective e.g. Learning & Development, and be active on the ‘Greening’ Committee.

Essential qualifications, skills and experience Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.

A minimum of 2+ years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change.

Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.

Desirable qualifications, skills and experience Knowledge of financial / budget management principles or previous financial management experience.

Knowledge or experience of project management and relevant skills.

Master’s Degree in a relevant field.

Required competencies Seeing the Big Picture, Leading and Communicating, Collaborating and Partnering, Delivering at Pace

Grade: C4 (L)

Type of Position: Fixed Term

Duration of Post: 24 months

Region: Africa

Country/Territory: Nigeria

Location (City): Abuja

Type of Post: British High Commission

Starting monthly salary: N 827,892.98

Other benefits and conditions of employment Learning and development opportunities (and any specific training courses to be completed): Compulsory online training courses include Diversity and Inclusion.

Courses offered on UK government climate change and energy policy.

The British High Commission has an active L&D Committee and offers a wide range of in-house training and funding for external training on policy and programme work