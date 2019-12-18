Climate Change and Energy Officer, British Embassy – Copenhagen

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)

Job Subcategory: Political

Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities) The British Embassy in Copenhagen is part of a world-wide network, representing British political & economic and consular interests overseas.

A full-time fixed term position as a Climate Change and Energy Officer B3 has become available in the Political section.

The main purpose of the job is to contribute to British Embassy work to combat Climate Change and promote sustainable energy links between the UK and Denmark, including diplomatic action to support delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in December 2020.

Main duties and responsibilities:

To develop and support implementation of the Embassy’s energy and climate strategy for Denmark, including in the lead up to COP26 in the UK in 2020, working with economic, political, prosperity and communications colleagues. This will include policy and project delivery aligned with energy/climate objectives, which may include clean growth, energy transition, transport and industrial decarbonisation and green finance;

To support Whitehall colleagues on energy and climate engagement with Denmark, through reporting on developments in Denmark and on Embassy energy/climate activities;

To work with colleagues to liaise with officials in the Danish Department of Climate, Energy and Utilities and the Danish Energy Agency on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26;

To develop a network of non-Government actors, through stakeholder mapping and building working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, states), representatives of businesses, and civil society;

To support Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to COP26 and climate events in Denmark .This could include organising visit agendas and supporting events as required;

To hold a corporate responsibility objective (such as on Learning and Development, Reward & Recognition, Wellbeing or Tech Overhaul) which contributes to the wider corporate agenda of the British Embassy Copenhagen.

Essential qualifications, skills and experience Strong interpersonal skills and excellent communication skills in English (C1), both spoken and written;

Experience working for an organisation in a relevant field (e.g.: working for/with national or state government, international organizations or agencies), preferably in Energy and Climate Change.

Strong understanding of international Climate Change policy, with relevant experience including from University or previous professional work experience.

Desirable qualifications, skills and experience Experience of managing stakeholders at all levels of the organization;

Knowledge or experience of Project Management and relevant skills;

Danish language skills.

Required competencies Making Effective Decisions, Leading and Communicating, Collaborating and Partnering, Delivering at Pace

Grade: B3 (L)

Type of Position: Fixed Term, Full-time

Working hours per week: 35

Duration of Post: 24 months

Region: Europe, Eastern Europe & Central Asia

Country/Territory: Denmark

Location (City): Copenhagen

Type of Post: British Embassy

Number of vacancies: 1

Starting monthly salary (DKK): 46,036

Other benefits and conditions of employment This is a full-time, fixed-term contract until the 28 February 2022. The successful candidate will be subject to professional background check and security clearance. The successful candidate must have pre-existing work authorization for Denmark in order to apply. Staff recruited locally by the British Embassy in Copenhagen is subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local Danish employment law. Visa / Passport requirements: Candidates must currently hold the independent right to live and work in Denmark and be prepared to ensure that right remains throughout the scope of the contract. Additional requirements may become necessary pending EU Exit. If requirements change additional eligibility information will be shared during the recruitment process. * Please note Common European Framework of Reference for Languages: Learning, Teaching, Assessment indicates Level C1 as Mastery or proficiency Level which comprehends that a person can understand a wide range of demanding, longer texts, and recognise implicit meaning. Can express him/herself fluently and spontaneously without much obvious searching for expressions. Can use language flexibly and effectively for social, academic and professional purposes. Can produce clear, well-structured, detailed text on complex subjects, showing controlled use of organisational patterns, connectors and cohesive devices. For more information please click on the following link CEFR. Please bear in mind in case you are invited for an interview your languages skills are going to be assessed.