Court approves PG&E bankruptcy proposal, wildfire settlements

Published 17:10 on December 18, 2019 / Last updated at 22:10 on December 18, 2019

A bankruptcy judge approved a Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) proposal with $24.5 billion in wildfire settlements on Tuesday, bolstering the company’s chances of emerging from proceedings by mid-2020.