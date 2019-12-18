Countries should consider pausing global carbon market talks -NZ minister

Disputes over the rules for the market chapter of the Paris Agreement may not be reconcilable and countries should consider pressing pause on the talks around this for a few years, New Zealand’s climate minister James Shaw said Wednesday.

Negotiations for the market section of the Agreement – the so-called Article 6 – broke down at the UN climate talks in Madrid and led to governments delaying their conclusion again, having already postponed them following a similar turn of events at 2018’s meeting in Katowice, Poland. Shaw, along with South Africa’s environment minister Barbara Creecy, co-facilitated this stream of negotiations both years.

“I don’t think that the issues around Article 6 are going to be resolvable,” Shaw told Carbon Pulse in an interview. “I suspect, probably the better thing to do is park it and say ‘we’re just not going to deal with it for a few years’ and, in the meantime, focus on ambition and get momentum where we can.”

He added: “Arguing about it next year is just going to be a massive distraction when we should be focusing on lifting ambition.”

Going into the two-week meeting in Madrid, expectations were high for a deal on markets. There was also pressure to keep 2020 clear for governments to revise and increase the ambition of their Nationally Determined Contributions without getting bogged down in technical negotiations.

Environmental integrity of future trading and market mechanisms has been a controversial issue in the Article 6 talks, and Shaw remarked that this year he noticed a “hardening of position” among the countries calling for high integrity. He noted too that the negotiating stances had become “more sophisticated” since Katowice, with parties having used the intervening months to explain and explore options with each other.

For example, he said, whereas last year it was an argument on principles, this year some parties specified an outright volume of Kyoto era credits they could tolerate being carried over and a timeline for the carryover, but made it clear that they would not bend any further.

“That gave me some hope, the fact that they weren’t prepared to get a deal at any price – actually having no deal preserves the integrity of the overall system, for the moment,” Shaw said.

Shaw also pointed out that the absence of the rules for Article 6 needn’t hinder countries from cooperating on reducing emissions, as Article 6.2 enables bilateral and plurilateral collaborations.

“They can form those without an Article 6 rule set,” he said. “It would obviously lower transaction costs and be easier for everyone if there was a global marketplace under [Article] 6.4, but they can kind of crack on with international arrangements without that.”

CARBON CLUBS

This could see carbon trading clubs forming around those that want a more permissive rule set and those that want tighter rules. There are already deals being done, the minister said, citing Switzerland’s deal earlier this year with projects in Asia and Africa and the linked California-Quebec ETS. “It’s early days, but these things are already emerging,” he said.

New Zealand “has been having technical talks with a number of jurisdictions for several years now,” he added, but stressed that the country’s priority is to reduce emissions domestically first. However, he said that the domestic ETS reform package ensures that the New Zealand carbon market will have the potential to link with other markets in the future, once it has shifted the domestic emissions trajectory.

“Because our ETS, like Europe’s, is hermetically sealed from the rest of the world, not having an outcome on Article 6 doesn’t affect us in the near term,” he said.

“And even if we did want to have international arrangements, we could already do that with jurisdictions that we trust … and that are leading on this,” such as the EU, Norway, Switzerland, Costa Rica and those which signed up to the San Jose principles, Shaw added. “There are certainly options there.”

The San Jose principles emerged on the last Saturday of the Madrid COP, a set of high-integrity principles for international carbon trading that would rule out controversial elements such as double-counting and carryover of Kyoto credits. The initiative won the backing of around 30 nations, the majority of those coming from Europe.

The fact that so many of the principles’ signatories would be significant buyers of emissions credits “kind of creates a gold standard” for those that wish to sell reductions, according to Shaw, who also endorsed the principles.

“That’s why – while it was very disappointing, the lack of outcome – I’m not terribly upset by it,” said Shaw. “I think that those countries that are pulling towards high integrity will continue to do so and, in some ways, they are unconstrained by having to worry about what the other countries pulling in the other direction are doing.”

The number of countries that have made clear they intend to buy international credits to meet their Paris targets is limited. Two of the main ones – Japan and South Korea – have not yet backed the San Jose initiative.

