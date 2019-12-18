Senior Business Development Manager, Environmental Markets, SustainCERT – New York/Amsterdam

About the Position

Founded in 2018, SustainCERT offers simple, tech-driven solutions for verifying impacts in climate protection, supply chains, and investment products. We are the official certification body for Gold Standard for the Global Goals (GS4GG), the most credible and robust climate standard historically known for its work in carbon markets. SustainCERT mandate is to make the credible verification of impacts mainstream across our three core markets: environmental markets (carbon and renewable energy markets), corporate sustainability reporting, and sustainable finance. We do so by scaling adoption of GS4GG across these markets and by launching innovative impact verification solutions that respond to pressing market needs.

Reporting to the US Director of Business Development, the Senior Manager (based in New York or in Amsterdam) will have the main responsibility to grow the portfolio of environmental markets clients and projects. She/he will be responsible for the management of key accounts from the environmental market portfolio; and she/he will drive the growth of the portfolio through active engagement with potential clients and marketing.

The Senior Manager will identify opportunities for deepening the relationship with existing clients with a focus on land-use activities and on new certification solutions such as SDG labelling and renewable energy certificate labels. The Senior Manager will develop and implement a sales and marketing strategy with quantitative performance targets and product related recommendations (enhancements to existing products and new product offerings). The Senior Manager will oversee timely execution of environmental markets portfolio contracts and manage relevant internal systems processes such as invoicing, time tracking or customer relationship management software (CRM).

Primary responsibilities and tasks

Develop a quantitative sales strategy to grow the environmental markets portfolio

Provide insights on how to enhance existing products (voluntary and compliance carbon markets, renewable energy certificate label, SDG labelling) and new products opportunities

Manage relationships with key accounts and new accounts

Execution of services agreements, invoicing

Anticipating future client needs (identification of upselling opportunities)

Maintaining the in-house CRM

Qualifications

Minimum 5 years of full-time work experience with prior experience in carbon markets (buy side or sell side), preferably with some carbon offset project development experience (particularly familiarity with Gold Standard rules and requirements) and/or GHG accounting experience

Good understanding of corporate climate strategies including science-based targets, net-zero and carbon neutrality strategies

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Service-oriented and a strong team player

Excellent analytical and writing skills in English

Expertise in PowerPoint, Outlook and Excel

Experience with CRM systems and online content management systems

Proven working experience regarding organisational and time-management skills, accurate attention to detail; ability to prioritise and multi-task

Ability to work independently and on own initiative

Hands-on, autonomous, problem solver

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Applications can be sent to recruitment@sustain-cert.com until January 3rd

For applicants based in Amsterdam, the duration will be a 1-year fixed term contract, with possibility of extension. For New-York based applicants, the contract will be open-ended.

Salary will be based on experience and include benefits (e.g 5 weeks paid leave).

Start date: February 2020.